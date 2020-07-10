All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Will Raheem Mostert’s Trade Request Cause a Rift?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert was beloved and supported by all 49ers fans just over five months ago. Fresh off of his historic NFC Championship performance, Mostert was essentially everyone’s favorite. 

Now he is climbing the ladder towards being public enemy No. 1 after his recent trade request. 

Whenever a player requests a trade, it’s almost always met negatively from fans. It makes sense because that player is essentially saying they do not want to be apart of the team. However, the fans aren’t the only entity that can perceive trade requests as negative. 

The players and coaches themselves can very well view it in a negative connotation. Take Texans running back Duke Johnson Jr. for instance. Last season he wanted out of Cleveland (who doesn’t?) and as soon as that trade request was known by the team, Baker Mayfield didn’t hesitate to publicly rip him. 

Now I’m not saying players of the 49ers will do something similar, but something divisive could ensue. With that said: will Mostert’s trade request cause a rift in the locker room? 

It’s a bit difficult to envision that it would because of the tight-knit bond each and every player has with each other. Surely the players would understand where Mostert is coming from and give the typical “it’s a business” answer when describing the situation. 

Still, there could be some annoyance with Mostert’s trade request. 

Teammates could feel that he is turning his back on them. Having a standoff with the front office over a contract is one thing. Saying you want to leave the team is another. That is what could cause some teammates to distance themselves from Mostert or shed a different light on him. 

Just imagine how awkward it must be for Tevin Coleman. Mostert is essentially demanding the 49ers to pay him Coleman's salary because he is the better running back. How is that going to make Coleman feel?

The same could be said for the coaches, even Kyle Shanahan. If Mostert ends up staying on board, then Shanahan could start skewing the carries towards other running backs - subtly phasing Mostert out. It wouldn’t be the first time Shanahan has done that. Just ask Matt Breida. He had to stand on the sidelines and watch Jeff Wilson Jr. receive actual playing time over him in the Super Bowl. 

It’s not a far-fetched scenario that Mostert could see his role diminished as the season goes on. The 49ers are on the cusp of building something special. This team could even build itself up as a dynasty. But it is contract disputes like this that can create a rift and snowball into something greater. 

What if other players end up taking Mostert’s side? 

They could start viewing this as the front office showing its true colors. That when you deserve to be rightfully paid, the 49ers will continue to take advantage of you. This situation can veer off in multiple directions and should not be treated lightly. Mostert is a respected player in that locker room. One major false step by the Niners and it could cause calamity. 

I do believe this team is strong enough to not let this dispute affect them. However, this is the first time that Shanahan and John Lynch have had a player demand a trade (publicly) following failed contract negotiations. There is a decent chance that a rift could be created. It’s on the 49ers to handle this carefully to ensure that it doesn’t become reality. 

Otherwise, it could derail their goal of returning to the Super Bowl. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Raheem Mostert's Trade Request could Play Out

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade. Here's how this situation could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

REPORT: The 49ers have "Inquired" about Jamal Adams

Both the 49ers and Seahawks have had preliminary discussions with the Jets about trading for All Pro safety Jamal Adams, according to reports.

Grant Cohn

by

BeBold

Despite Optimism for Kendrick Bourne, be Prepared to Tame Expectations

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is a quality No. 3 receiver, nothing more.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Niner4life41

A Healthy McKinnon Adds Needed Wrinkle to 49ers Offense

If the 49ers trade Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon can replace him and add a new dimension to the offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

Niner4life41

Evaluating Both Sides of Raheem Mostert's Trade Request

Observing the financial dispute between Raheem Mostert and the 49ers

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

Will the 49ers do George Kittle the way they did DeForest Buckner?

Why the 49ers might trade George Kittle in 2021 like they traded DeForest Buckner in 2020.

Grant Cohn

49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade

The 49ers refused to give Raheem Mostert a raise, so he has requested a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Pay Kittle: Why the Handling of His Extension is a Defining Moment for John Lynch

Here's why 49ers general manager John Lynch must handle George Kittle's extension wisely.

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49

Which Team is the 49ers Ideal Trade Suitor for Raheem Mostert?

The Houston Texans are the ideal trade suitor for 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

What Patrick Mahomes' Extension Means for Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers

The Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes a 10-year extension worth more than a half billion dollars. Here's what his deal means for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Grant Cohn

by

alex123456