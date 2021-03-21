Will the 49ers Re-Sign K'Waun Williams?

I expected Williams would sign with the Jets quickly when free agency started.

Before free agency started, K'Waun Williams seemed like a goner.

He's one of the better nickelbacks in the NFL when healthy, and the 49ers had other priorities in free agency, such as re-signing Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk and Jason Verrett.

Plus, the New York Jets hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who coached Williams the past four seasons. And the Jets have lots of cap space. And Saleh loved using Williams as a blitzer.

But he didn't. And he still hasn't. Apparently, the Jets don't need the X-factor from Saleh's recent defenses. Perhaps Saleh thinks he created Williams and can create another one. Williams did miss eight games last season, and his replacement, Jamar Taylor, performed just as well, if not better.

So if the Jets don't want Williams, why would any team pay for him?

He's a nickelback who will turn 30 next season, and he's small (5'9"), which means he's not suited to play man-to-man coverage -- he's much better playing zone. And he never has played a full 16-game season in his career. And the season will be 17 games this year.

There clearly isn't much of a market for Williams. Most teams have very little cap space, and can't afford to pay millions of dollars on aging nickelback who misses games.

Which means Williams might accept a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum -- roughly $1 million. And if that's what he takes, why wouldn't he stay with the 49ers? Why would he uproot his life just to take the same offer from a new team?

If the 49ers want Williams, it seems they can have him.

Let's see if they want him.