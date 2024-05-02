Gov. Pritzker Gives Bears Stadium Idea the Old Stiff-Arm
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the Bears a stiff-arm nearly as good as those Walter Payton used to put on approaching tacklers.
Pritzker did not even attend a meeting with Bears president Kevin Warren to discuss the proposed Chicago domed stadium on the lakefront Wednesday, and the Chicago Tribune in a report said Pritzker spokesperson Alex Gough referred to the whole plan as a "non-starter for the state."
Warren and Bears executive vice-president Karen Murphy met instead with aids to Pritzker and presented their plan for a $3.2 billion stadium project, plus the area infrastructure development ranging from $325 million to $1.5 billion.
The Bears wanted the legislature to consider the plan before the end of the current session, on May 24. Apparently something will have to change with their plans because the Tribune reported Gough told them the governor would "...need to see demonstrable and tangible benefit to the taxpayers of Illinois."
The Bears are offering to put up $2.3 billion from their money and NFL funds for new stadiums. The project would require the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority to borrow at least $900 million and also refinance an existing $430 million in debt that remains from the construction of the current Soldier Field, which opened in 2003.
The Bears say a new stadium would generate jobs and $64 million annually in additional amusement, hotel, income and sales taxes.
Pritzker did later talk to reporters about Bears attempts to forge a deal.
"There’s a lot of questions about whether the deal could get done," Pritzker said. "I'm very hopeful that they could put something on the table. But you've got to remember that we have a lot of priorities."
In the background for now remains the Arlington International Racecourse property the Bears purchased for $197 million. That project was at a standstill as the Bears fought with three local school districts and Cook County over taxes and rates for future taxes. This led to the opening for the project the Bears proposed last week.
The Tribune reported there will be a breiefing for lawmakers Thursday about unanswered questions regarding the stadium plan.
