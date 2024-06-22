Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze Among Five Unsigned First-Rounders
The reported signing by Atlanta of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Friday means the Bears have two of the only five players still unsigned from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Penix's signing, reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, could clear the way for one Bears signing. Penix was taken eighth by the Falcons, one spot ahead of Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. The player chosen after Odunze, Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy, is also unsigned.
Besides Bears No. pick overall Caleb Williams, edge rusher Dallas Turner hasn't been signed yet by the Vikings and Cincinnati tackle Amarius Mims has yet to sign. Williams was chosen 17th overall and Mims 18th.
Penix's contract was reported by NFL Network at $22.8 million.
The figure Spotrac.com had posted for the ninth slot and Odunze was for a guaranteed $22.7 million with a $13.3 million bonus. The fifth-year option for the deal is for 2028 and is not included in that $22.7 million figure.
Getting Williams and Odunze signed and in camp on time is a bit more of a challenge this year because camp starts early with rookies reporting on July 16, veterans on July 19. Practices start July 20 and all of it is due to the Bears playing in the Hall of Fame Game.
Spotrac.com had reported Williams' deal would be worth $39.4 million, with a $25.5M signing bonus plus the fifth-year option.
Last year the Bears had their lone first-round pick, right tackle Darnell Williams, signed by May 15. The No. 1 pick in the draft last year, Bryce Young, did not sign until July 22.
Whenever it happens, Williams definitely isn't going to be hurting for money. He had made a reported $10 million in endorsement deals while at USC. It has also been widely reported he is involved as a partner in the 888 Midas investment firm.
"To eliminate the potential for distraction, it was important to me to immediately set up a business operation with established, trusted partners and advisors I’ve known for years to strategically take advantage of ventures in the global marketplace," Williams said in a statement released by the company. "This partnership will enable me to focus the entirety of my time and energy on learning the professional football game and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home to Chicago where it belongs.
"I'm beyond excited to have 888 Midas working for me and for its expected growth as an investment and advisory entity in the years to come."
