Former Bears Tight End Signs with Vikings
Former Bears tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. has signed with his third NFC North team after agreeing Thursday to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tonyan had 11 catches for 112 yards in 17 targets for the Bears last year after he had made 137 receptions and 1,437 yards with 17 TDs in his five Packer seasons.
The Bears chose not to sign him back when they signed former Rams/Seahawks/Chargers tight end Gerald Everett as their No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet.
Tonyan had been hoping it would work out because he's from McHenry, IL. So now Detroit is the only NFC North team not to sign him .
The only remaining Bears free agents who had roles with last year's team but remain unsigned are defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, defensive end Rasheem Green, tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Dylan Cole.
The Bears also cut safety Eddie Jackson and guard Cody Whitehair prior to free agency. Whitehair signed with the Raiders for one year and $2.62 million. Jackson remains unsigned.
Punter Trenton Gill also was cut, just after the draft, and signed Wednesday with Denver.
Bears Free Agents Who Signed Elsewhere
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons, three years, $39 million
QB Nathan Peterman, New Orleans Saints, 1 year, $1.152 million
WR Trent Taylor, San Francisco 49ers, 1 year, $1.25 million
TE Robert Tonyan, Minnesota Vikings, terms TBA
WR Equanimeous St. Brown, New Orleans Saints, 1 year, $1.125 million
RB Donte Foreman, Cleveland Browns, 1 year, $1.292 million
C Lucas Patrick, New Orleans Saints, TBA
DT Justin Jones, Arizona Cardinals, 3 years, $30.2 million
G/C Dan Feeney, Minnesota Vikings, 1 year, $1.21 million
