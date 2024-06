Projecting Potential Camp Surprises from Undrafted Bears

My early UDFA to make the roster is Keith Randolph out of Illinois (#88)



6โ€™5, 305lb. The big man covers A LOT of ground.



Last year had: 3 sacks, 8 hurries, 2 hits, 1 PD.



Watch out ๐Ÿ‘€ pic.twitter.com/nGfhfFsAy6