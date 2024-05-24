Top Takeaways from Week 1 of Chicago Bears OTA Practice
Attendance varies at voluntary Bears OTA practices from day to day, as was evident from Thursday's turnout when Keenan Allen, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis and Montez Sweat were absent.
Of particular note, though, is how DJ Moore always seems to be available and working.
It was this way last year, as well. This is one veteran who doesn't see a need to take days off even in the offseason.
"Our best player has got to be our hardest workers and they've gotta be our best finishers and they've gotta be available to practice out there and DJ certainly is that," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "He's as tough as they come and he is a great teammate and he is our hardest worker and one of our most talented guys.
"That's the example all of the young guys follow because No. 1, the talent, but then they see the work ethic."
Moore laughed off Eberflus' compliment.
"I agree with that, but yeah that's a lot of pressure to be putting on someone," he said. "I'm just going to work and be having fun. I turn everything into a competition with everybody and I think everybody feeds off of that, even in the (receivers) room.
"We're all trying to be the fastest. They all talk about who's the fastest. I'm 27 them other kids—look at me—I'm calling them kids. My teammates they are like 23 and 24 and under. Listen I'm done with the talk about the fastest. I'm the fastest in the room."
Beyond notable absences, here's what else was evident at Week 1 OTAs.
1. Return of the Trash Talkers
Last year the defense, and particularly the secondary, established itself in OTAs, minicamp and training camp as a group of marauding trash talkers and eventually this showed up in games, as well.
The trash talking is back and the defense was celebrating every single victory over Caleb Williams and the offense on Thursday.
There were plenty of them.
"We're challenging ourselves," defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. "We're going to challenge the opponent. Our guys are going to back it up. That’s the thing. They are going to do that with–they been doing it–since we started.
"They are here every single day. They’ve been here. They’ve taken full advantage of this program and they are eager to go out and show who they are and how much they’ve improved and what they want to be."
Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, in particular, seemed able to jaw with receivers better than others.
"Obviously Jaquan is a really vocal guy who has a lot of energy," safety Kevin Byard said. "Same thing with Kyler, he has his Spiderman swag. I like that a lot."
2. Jumpy Edge
With Sweat not at Thursday's OTA, it means more reps with first and second teams for fifth-round draft pick Austin Booker.
During red zone full squad scrimmage, Booker jumped offsides.
In the future, Booker will need to avoid mistakes and also make plays to get rookie playing time.
"The first thing is execution," Washington said. "You know, as we start to install this defensive package, he needs to execute his assignment, get lined up and just execute. And do that with a lot of speed, quickness and velocity. That's the first thing.
"And then to show me even in this format, non-contact, we can only get to a certain point. But he understands how to set up the offensive tackle or whomever as a one-on-one rusher. He knows how to put himself in position to counter and I can look at that and say, you know, it's reasonable to anticipate that this would be a hit on the quarterback, or a sack or a sack fumble. The assignment piece right now for him is big because if he's thinking or processing, that's not helping us. So just as we continue to install this package, I want to see him process the call very, very quickly, get lined up and then explode when the ball is snapped."
3. Lining Up
At least in Thursday's practice, the Bears offensive line included Ryan Bates with the first team at center and Coleman Shelton working with second team at center. Whether this continues or is alternated remains to be seen. Minicamp from June 4 to 6, with successive practices open to media, should provide a better idea of what they see for competition at this position.
D'Andre Swift lined up with first team at running back and Khalil Herbert took some plays with the first team.
With Wright gone, Larry Borom lined up with starters at right tackle.
4. Italian QB
It's common for players to miss some days in OTAs but coaches?
Bears quarterbacks and receivers assistant Ryan Griffin is not with the team in OTAs because he's still playing football for Skorpions Varese of Italy.
"We anticipate him being here mandatory minicamp," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I don't know what his record (in Italy) is. I have no idea, I'll have to call him and ask him."
5. 3-Technique Subtraction
Bears second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, their 3-technique, has made some physical changes to try and pick up his production as the replacement for lost free agent Justin Jones.
"He changed his body in the time he was off, so he's much leaner now and he's quicker," Eberflus said. "He really looks good in terms of his get-off.
"That was one thing he had to work on, and then pad level, because he's such a big guy, tall guy. And he's worked on those things. But his movement, his athletic ability is even better now because he really worked on his body."
Dexter was ranked 118th of 130 defensive tackles against the run last year by Pro Football Focus.
