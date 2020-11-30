NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Open as Double-Digit Underdogs Against Dolphins

The Bengals are double-digit underdogs against the Dolphins
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Giants 19-17 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. It was their third-straight loss and fourth in five games. 

The offense stalled without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow under center. They finished with 155 total yards. Despite the struggles, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes they're close to turning things around. 

"They’re playing hard for each other, and it’s going to turn for us I know at some point," Taylor said after the game. "I told them it’s frustrating—you’re sick to your stomach, it sucks. It’s not fun to lose. But we know that this tide is going to turn for us and we’re going back look back on this [someday]. This is a necessary part of our growth, but we need to get some wins to show for all the work we’ve put in, because it makes it tough when you finish games like this.”

The Bengals opened as 11.5-point underdogs in Week 13 against Miami. The Dolphins have won six of their last seven games. 

This was supposed to be Burrow vs. Tua round two, but neither rookie is expected to play on Sunday. Burrow is out for the season and Tua Tagovailoa jammed his thumb in practice last week. 

That means Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is a double-digit favorite against his former team. 

The Bengals are 1-13-1 in one possession games under Taylor. The second-year head coach is 4-22-1 since taking over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. 

This team is shorthanded and they're playing teams that are still very much alive in the playoff race. Their next three opponents—Miami, Dallas and Pittsburgh—all have postseason hopes. 

Taylor and the rest of his staff are left searching for answers with five weeks to play. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is congratulated by Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The New York Giants won 19-17. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Open as Double-Digit Underdogs Against Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs back a fumbled ball in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals' Defense Holds Their Own Against Giants

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) remains down after fumbling the ball to seal a win for the Giants in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Podcast: Another One Score Loss and What Zac Taylor Needs to Prove Moving Forward

Brandon Allen on Performance against Giants
News

Watch: Brandon Allen on His First Start, Turnovers and the Bengals' Loss to the Giants

Vonn Bell on Bengals' loss to Giants
Gameday

Watch: Vonn Bell Discusses Bengals' Loss to Giants

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) is sacked in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Gameday

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Bungals in the the Jungle

Zac Taylor on Bengals' Loss to Hiants
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor Discusses the Bengals' Loss to the Giants

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) carries a deep pass down the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 19-17 Loss to the Giants

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) carries the ball as New York Giants free safety Julian Love (20) defends in the second quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Gameday

Offense Stalls Without Burrow, Giants Beat Bengals 19-17