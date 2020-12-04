NewsAll Bengals+
Injury Roundup—Phillips and Thomas Set to Return, Redmond Out

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injury situation
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting a few guys back for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. 

Cornerback Darius Phillips is set to return to the field after missing the past three games with a groin injury. He hasn't played since Week 8. 

Phillips didn't practice on Friday due to an illness, but the team expects him to be ready to go on Sunday. 

Wide receiver Mike Thomas will also be back in action after missing two-straight games with a hamstring injury. 

Thomas will likely serve as the Bengals' No. 4 wide receiver for the remainder of the season. The team placed Auden Tate (shoulder) on injured reserve earlier this week. He's expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the coming days. 

Thomas and Phillips will help their respective units, but the Bengals will be without starting right guard Alex Redmond on Sunday. The 25-year-old suffered a concussion against the Giants. 

The team hasn't announced who will take Redmond's place in the starting lineup. 

Veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo would be the logical choice. The team activated him on Wednesday and he's ready to play after missing 10 games with a foot injury. He was going to be the Bengals' starting right guard, but got injured in Week 1 against the Chargers. 

"He's been practicing with the scout team as we've brought him off of IR these last couple of weeks to get some reps, to get a better feel," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Xavier's done everything we've asked. He's just one of those guys with just an outstanding attitude and approach." 

The Bengals could also move second-year left guard Michael Jordan back into the lineup. He was benched for Quinton Spain last week. 

Despite not starting, Jordan played left guard after Redmond left the game last week. 

Long snapper Clark Harris and Christian Covington both missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but they're both expected to play on Sunday. 

This will be updated with the Bengals' official game status report. 

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
