Chad Johnson: AFC North is a 'Wrap' if One thing Happens For Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals Ring of Honor member Chad Johnson is confident the Bengals can "wrap" the AFC North this season and be the top competition to the AFC Champion Chiefs if Joe Burrow stays healthy.
Johnson dove into it all on The Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe.
"They have accolades," Johnson said about the Chiefs. "They got the Lombardis we just haven't gotten over that hump. If we get a healthy Joe Burrow you already know what's going to happen. That AFC North is a wrap."
Cincinnati currently holds the second-best odds on Fanduel Sportsbook to win the AFC North (+170, Baltimore +130) and is tied with Buffalo for the third-best odds to win the AFC (+700).
Warren Sharp has them boasting the best strength of schedule change in the NFL this coming season (hardest in 2023 to sixth easiest in 2024).
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry: 'We're Kind of Built to Beat Them'
Watch: New Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown's Highlights From 2023 Season
Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trent Brown Could Be to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense
Cincinnati Bengals Prioritize Trenches in Mock Draft 2.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target T'Vondre Sweat Arrested
Major Outlet Names Ohio State Player As Bengals Need-Filling Option Outside First Round
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast