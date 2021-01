It was Davis-Gaither's first career NFL interception

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither picked off Lamar Jackson in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. It was his first career interception.

Defensive tackle Margus Hunt tipped Jackson's pass and Davis-Gaither made a diving grab. Watch the play below.

