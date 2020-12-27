NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Brandon Allen Leads Bengals Past Texans 37-31, Zac Taylor Picks Up First Road Win

The Bengals improve to 4-10-1 on the season
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately needed a road win and that’s exactly what they got on Sunday. 

Cincinnati's offense was dominant in the 37-31 win over Deshaun Watson and the Texans. 

They finished with a season-high 540 yards of offense. 

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen completed his first seven passes and never looked back. The 28-year-old completed 29-of-37 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns. 

He had good command of the offense and connected with multiple wide receivers deep downfield. 

Allen picked up right where he left off in Week 14 after missing last week's matchup against the Steelers. 

The Bengals' defense was shredded for most of the second half, but forced a turnover when they needed it most. 

Sam Hubbard sacked Watson with 1:35 remaining and forced a fumble that was recovered by Margus Hunt. 

That led to an Austin Seibert field goal and Cincinnati picked up their first road win in more than two years.

The Bengals improve to 4-10-1 on the season. Houston falls to 4-11.

Rushing Attack

The Bengals did anything they wanted on offense. They moved the ball up and down the field. Not only did Allen get going through the air, but the ground game took off in the second half. 

Samaje Perine had a 46-yard touchdown run that gave the Bengals a 17-10 lead. This was the first time they consistently ran the ball since their Week 4 win over Jacksonville. 

The Bengals finished with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 attempts.

Winless No More

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hadn't won a road game in two seasons prior to Sunday's win over the Texans. He improves to 1-14-1 away from Paul Brown Stadium. 

It's the first time they've won back-to-back games under Taylor. He improves to 6-24-1 since being hired in 2019. 

Up Next

The Bengals finish the season against the Ravens on Jan. 3 at Paul Brown Stadium. The game will likely have playoff implications, with Baltimore hoping to secure a spot in the postseason. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Zac Taylor on Bengals' win over Texans
Gameday

Watch: Zac Taylor Discusses Bengals' 37-31 Win Over Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 37-31 Win Over the Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) looks for an open receiver against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Brandon Allen Leads Bengals Past Texans 37-31, Zac Taylor Picks Up First Road Win

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with Fred Johnson (74) and offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Brandon Allen Finds Tee Higgins For Amazing Toe-Drag Touchdown

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) hands off to running back Samaje Perine (34) against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Samaje Perine Scores Touchdown on Bengals' Longest Run of Season

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) react prior to the game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

William Jackson III Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion Against Texans

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) drops back in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Texans After Controlling Most of First Half

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Brandon Allen Finds Drew Sample For First Career Touchdown

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer greets fans before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Urban Meyer Receiving Interest From Multiple NFL Teams