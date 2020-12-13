NewsAll Bengals+
Halftime Observations: Bengals Give the Ball Away Three Times, Cowboys Lead 17-7

The Cowboys got off to a quick start on Sunday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in danger of losing their fifth-straight game. They trail the Cowboys 17-7 at halftime. 

Cincinnati struggled for most of the half. 

Their issues started on their first possession when veteran running back Giovani Bernard fumbled on their second offensive play. 

The Cowboys recovered the ball and settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. 

Bernard hadn't fumbled in 829 carries. His streak was snapped, but the Bengals quickly started a new one. 

Trayveon Williams fumbled on their next possession and it was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith. 

The Bengals completed the trifecta on their third possession. They drove down to the Cowboys' 15-yard line and opted to go for it on 4th-and-one. 

Head coach Zac Taylor called a jet sweep for Alex Erickson, who appeared to get the first down, but he fumbled in the process. 

The Cowboys recovered the ball. 

The Bengals are the first team to fumbled on their first three possessions since the 2013 Patriots according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Andy Dalton took Dallas on a 15-play, 88-yard drive that was capped off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. 

Dalton has completed 9-of-11 passes (81.8%) for 92 yards and one score.  

The Bengals went on a 16-play, 77-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half to get on the board. 

Brandon Allen found A.J. Green for a five-yard score. Green has four receptions for 41 yards.  

The Bengals Will Win If...

The Bengals need to force a few turnovers in the second half. Their defense hasn't been bad. They've only allowed on touchdown drive all game. 

A Jessie Bates interception or Vonn Bell forced fumble would go a long way in turning the tide. 

The Bengals can't just take care of the ball on offense in the second half, they also need to produce a few big plays on offense. 

Dallas is in control, but a strip sack or pick-six can change things quickly. 

Cincinnati has moved the ball in the first half. They have 196 total yards. The Bengals have ran 39 offensive plays, the Cowboys have only ran 22.

If they can continue to move the ball and force a turnover or two on defense, then they have a chance. 

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
