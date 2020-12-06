NewsAll Bengals+
Halftime Observations: Bengals Hanging Tough, Lead Dolphins 7-6

Here are some halftime observations from the first half
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were 11.5-point underdogs entering Sunday's game against the Dolphins. They're playing much better than the oddsmakers expected. 

Cincinnati has a 7-6 halftime lead. 

The Dolphins have been sloppy for most of the game. They've been called for six penalties and a coverage breakdown led to the longest play of Tyler Boyd's career

Boyd had a short reception on a drag route and took it to the house in the first quarter. it gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead. 

The Dolphins answered with a touchdown of their own in the second quarter, but it was negated due to a penalty. They had to settle for a field goal. 

The Bengals were balanced throughout the half. They ran the ball 12 times and threw it 13 times. 

That was one of our three keys this week. The Bengals needed to get the ball out of Brandon Allen's hands. 

He completed 9-of-13 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

Cincinnati's defense has played well. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't gotten into a rhythm. The rookie has completed 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards. 

The Bengals are exactly where they hoped to be at halftime. They can play free. They weren't expected to win this game. 

The pressure is on the Dolphins to turn the tide. 

Disqualified

Both Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected late in the first half. 

Howard pushed Boyd out of bounds and the Bengals wide receiver took exception to the shove since the ball wasn't anywhere near him. 

Boyd and Howard both threw punches. The Bengals were penalized 15 yards, but the Dolphins weren't, which led to a missed 53-yard field goal from Randy Bullock. 

Miami quickly drove downfield and kicked a field goal of their own. Instead of being up 10-3 at halftime, the Bengals are clinging to a 7-6 lead.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to stay balanced and creative. Zac Taylor has coached a solid half. The pressure is on the Dolphins to win this game. They're the ones in the playoff hunt. 

Not having Boyd is a huge loss for an offense that was already lacking juice. 

Look for Taylor to get even more creative in hopes of generating a big play. 

The Bengals need Higgins and A.J. Green to step up in the second half and be reliable targets in the passing game, but they can't get away from the rushing attack. They have to be patient and consistent with their balance on offense. 

The defense needs to do exactly what they did in the first half. They were physical and aggressive. 

This would be a huge win for Taylor and company. The Bengals are half way there. 

