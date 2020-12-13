Bengals Fans Thank Andy and JJ Dalton with Banner in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton returned to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. He spent the first nine years of his career in Cincinnati.

The Bengals selected him in the second-round (35th pick) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Dalton posted a 70-61-2 record in 133 regular season starts. The Bengals released him in April after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bengals fans honored Andy and his wife JJ with a banner thanking them for all of the great things they did in the community during their time in Cincinnati. Check it out below.

For more on their charitable efforts and their foundation, go here.