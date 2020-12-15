Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost five-straight games and eight of their last nine games.

Cincinnati is 2-10-1 on the year. They haven't won since Week 8.

The Bengals are still 30th in Sports Illustrated's Week 15 power rankings after the loss to the Cowboys. They're ahead of the Jets and Jaguars, which isn't shocking considering New York is still looking for their first win and Jacksonville has lost 12-straight games.

Despite the losing streak, head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic about the Bengals' future.

"You have two choices. You can look at the negative side or the positive side. You wake up every day with that choice," Taylor said on Monday. "Again, great support system is important—parents, wife, kids. Coaches on this staff, tremendous. A guy like Doug Rosfeld, you can’t take his energy away from him every day. And I’m around him every day. So you have some tremendous people here that we believe in. We’re going to get this thing right. It’s been tough sledding these last couple of weeks.

"To make that choice every day when you wake up. You only got two of them and I’m always going to choose the positive side and keep pulling these guys forward. We got guys I love being around and we’re counting on to step up and make some plays for us. I know they’re going to do that."

Taylor is 4-24-1 since the Bengals hired him in 2019. He's 0-14-1 on the road.

The Bengals play the Steelers at home this week, then they hit the road to play the Texans and finish their season at home against the Ravens. Their odds of winning another game before the end of the season are dropping by the day.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!