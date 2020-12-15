NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

The Bengals have lost five straight games
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost five-straight games and eight of their last nine games. 

Cincinnati is 2-10-1 on the year. They haven't won since Week 8. 

The Bengals are still 30th in Sports Illustrated's Week 15 power rankings after the loss to the Cowboys. They're ahead of the Jets and Jaguars, which isn't shocking considering New York is still looking for their first win and Jacksonville has lost 12-straight games. 

Despite the losing streak, head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic about the Bengals' future. 

"You have two choices. You can look at the negative side or the positive side. You wake up every day with that choice," Taylor said on Monday. "Again, great support system is important—parents, wife, kids. Coaches on this staff, tremendous. A guy like Doug Rosfeld, you can’t take his energy away from him every day. And I’m around him every day. So you have some tremendous people here that we believe in. We’re going to get this thing right. It’s been tough sledding these last couple of weeks.

"To make that choice every day when you wake up. You only got two of them and I’m always going to choose the positive side and keep pulling these guys forward. We got guys I love being around and we’re counting on to step up and make some plays for us. I know they’re going to do that."

Taylor is 4-24-1 since the Bengals hired him in 2019. He's 0-14-1 on the road. 

The Bengals play the Steelers at home this week, then they hit the road to play the Texans and finish their season at home against the Ravens. Their odds of winning another game before the end of the season are dropping by the day. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here! 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 over the Bengals. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

A.J. Green 'Ready for Anything' With Free Agency Looming

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) tackled Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) for a loss in the third quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
Gameday

Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses the team at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
GM Report

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Optimism, a Joe Burrow Update and a Bengals Salary Cap Breakdown

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) suffers and injury on a carry in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Joe Mixon and Brandon Allen 'Day-to-Day'

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the point after in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Kicking Battle: Bengals Sticking With Austin Seibert in Week 15 Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Joe Burrow's Surgeon Offers Encouraging Update About His Recovery

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Huge Home Underdogs for Monday Night Football Matchup Against Steelers

Jessie Bates on Bengals' losing streak
News

Watch: Jessie Bates on the Bengals' Losing Streak, Forcing Turnovers and the Importance of Finishing Strong

Zac Taylor on Bengals' loss and future in Cincinnati
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Bengals' Losing Streak, His Future and Staying Positive