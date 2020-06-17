AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tee Higgins projected to be one of the NFL's most productive rookie wide receivers

James Rapien

Tee Higgins has been one of the most productive wide receivers in all of college football over the past two seasons. 

The 21-year-old finished with 118 receptions for 2,103 yards and 25 touchdowns in 30 games over that span.

His combination of size and athleticism are two big reasons why the Bengals were ecstatic to take him with the 33rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati doesn't need Higgins to be a star right away, but they do expect him to contribute in 2020.

Those expectations are reasonable according to Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com. Higgins was ninth on her list of 10 rookie wide receivers that are expected to be the most productive this season. 

"Two things that pop out when reviewing Higgins' Clemson resume as it relates to future success with the Bengals: deep receptions and contested catches," Frelund wrote. "With the third-most receiving yards on deep targets among Power 5 receivers last season (565, per PFF) and the third-most contested receptions in the ACC since 2018 (23, per PFF; it should be noted that these came against a high percentage of opposing teams' best defenders), Higgins projects to be a key part of Zac Taylor's plan. He's my 61st-ranked wide receiver due to the fact that he'll be working with a rookie quarterback (No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow), and because of the uncertainty around the other receivers on the team. We haven't seen veteran A.J. Green in over a year, and the other Bengals receivers dealt with many injuries last season, meaning exactly what kind of opportunity Higgins will see is unclear for now."

Higgins is in a favorable position. He doesn't come in with the pressure to start right away. The Bengals have other options, including Tyler Boyd, John Ross and the aforementioned Green. 

The Bengals needed Green to be 'the guy' in 2011. That isn't the case with Higgins. They expect him to produce, but in a perfect world, he would compliment the rest of the wide receivers and be a role player as a rookie. 

If Green, Ross or others get injured, which has happened in recent seasons, then Higgins has the talent to make a big impact this season. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nicole Zembrodt: Hey Bengals fans, I'm back

Nicole Zembrodt is joining the AllBengals staff to help bring you the best Cincinnati Bengals coverage

NicoleZembrodt

by

NicoleZembrodt

D.J. Reader ready to meet high expectations

D.J. Reader ready to meet high expectations after Cincinnati Bengals made him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL

NicoleZembrodt

One analyst says the Bengals' biggest weakness is on defense

One analyst believes the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest weakness is on defense

James Rapien

by

DJBabyrome

Podcast: The history of rookie quarterbacks and what it means for Joe Burrow, plus the Bengals' virtual offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals' virtual offseason and expectations for Joe Burrow's rookie year

James Rapien

Podcast: Expectations for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins' potential impact and starting the regular season on time

Expectations for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins' potential impact and starting the regular season on time

James Rapien

Joe Burrow projected to have a better season than Baker Mayfield

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to have a better season than Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield

James Rapien

Bengals finishing up virtual offseason, team hopes to see each other in-person next month

Cincinnati Bengals finishing up virtual offseason, team hopes to see each other in-person next month

James Rapien

Brandon Brooks' injury adds more competition for Larry Warford's services

The Philadelphia Eagles could be interested in Larry Warford, who has been on the Cincinnati Bengals' radar

James Rapien

Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor: Six legends become first class of inductees

Cincinnati Bengals Mythical Ring of Honor: Six legends become first class of inductees

James Rapien

Tee Higgins is one of the NFL's highest-graded rookie wide receivers

Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Tee Higgins among NFL's highest-graded rookie wide receivers

James Rapien

by

James Rapien