Watch: Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard Ejected After Sideline Scuffle

Both stars were ejected on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard were ejected late in the first half of Sunday's game between the Bengals and Dolphins.

Howard pushed Boyd out of bounds as a ball sailed over their heads and Boyd took exception to the push.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen was throwing the ball away.

Boyd jumped up and got in Howard's face. The Dolphins corner threw a punch and Boyd retaliated.

Both players were ejected from the game. Watch video and multiple angles of the altercation below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!