NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Watch: Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard Ejected After Sideline Scuffle

Both stars were ejected on Sunday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard were ejected late in the first half of Sunday's game between the Bengals and Dolphins. 

Howard pushed Boyd out of bounds as a ball sailed over their heads and Boyd took exception to the push. 

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen was throwing the ball away. 

Boyd jumped up and got in Howard's face. The Dolphins corner threw a punch and Boyd retaliated. 

Both players were ejected from the game. Watch video and multiple angles of the altercation below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 2.55.45 PM
Gameday

Watch: Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard Ejected After Sideline Scuffle

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) on the punt return during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Hanging Tough, Lead Dolphins 7-6

Screen Shot 2020-12-06 at 1.43.33 PM
Gameday

Watch: Tyler Boyd Gives Bengals Lead With 72-Yard Touchdown Reception

© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Dolphins

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) walks off the field after the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Place Amani Bledsoe on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium December 1, 2019. Rams Vs Cardinals
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 13 Picks For Every NFL Game

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Start Sunday Against the Bengals

Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) reacts after defensive back Brandon Wilson (not pictured) first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Elevate Stanley Morgan Jr. from Practice Squad Place Tony Brown on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
News

Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge