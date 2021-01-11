NewsAll Bengals+
Watch: Browns Force Three Turnovers, Lead Steelers 28-0 After First Quarter

The Browns dominated the Steelers in the first quarter
CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns haven't won a playoff game since 1994, but they're in position to change that on Sunday night. 

The Browns forced three turnovers and scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 28-0 lead over the Steelers. 

Cleveland's 28 points are the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 NFL merger.

The Browns are playing without multiple key members of their team, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Being shorthanded hasn't slowed them down so far tonight. Watch highlights from their hot start below.

