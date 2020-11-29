NewsAll Bengals+
Halftime Observations: Bengals Hanging Tough Against Giants

The Bengals are hanging tough against the Giants
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are playing without Joe Burrow for the first time this season. They haven't played great, but they're in the game. 

The Bengals and Giants are tied at 10 at halftime.

New York scored on their opening drive. Daniel Jones found a wide open Evan Engram for a 53-yard gain on the fifth play of the game. New York scored four plays later. 

Brandon Wilson and the Bengals quickly answered. Wilson took the ensuing kickoff to the house, which tied the game 7-7. 

Cincinnati broke the tie late in the second quarter when safety Vonn Bell forced and recovered an Engram fumble. 

Randy Bullock made the go-ahead 44-yard field goal with 3:32 remaining in the half. 

The Giants' offensive drove 44 yards in 11 plays on the ensuing drive. Graham Gano kicked a 49-yard field goal to tie the game. 

Record Setter

Wilson kept the Bengals' offense on the bench to start the game. His 103-yard kickoff return is the longest in Bengals' history. Wilson ties Tremain Mack for the most returned kicks for touchdowns in team history (2). 

The Bengals Will Win If...

They're able to force a few more turnovers. The Bengals' points came from Wilson's kickoff return and a Randy Bullock field goal due to a short field following a turnover. 

The offense isn't going to be the same with Brandon Allen under center, but he's done a good job of taking care of the ball. He's completed 7-of-10 passes for 53 yards. 

Allen is being patient. That needs to continue in the second half. The Giants struggle holding onto the ball. 

If the Bengals are going to win, then they need to force another turnover or two and take care of the ball. This is a game they can win. 

Cincinnati will receive the second half kickoff. 

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
