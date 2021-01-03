Watch: Tee Higgins Injures Hamstring on Long Catch-and-Run

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins injured his left hamstring during a long catch and run in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Higgins hauled in a slant and took it 41 yards before falling to the ground in pain.

The play was called back due to an offensive pass interference penalty on Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Higgins won't return to Sunday's game. He needs just one catch to pass Cris Collinsworth for the most receptions by a rookie in Bengals' history.

