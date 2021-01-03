NewsAll Bengals+
Watch: Tee Higgins Injures Hamstring on Long Catch-and-Run

Higgins is questionable to return
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins injured his left hamstring during a long catch and run in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. 

Higgins hauled in a slant and took it 41 yards before falling to the ground in pain. 

The play was called back due to an offensive pass interference penalty on Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Higgins won't return to Sunday's game. He needs just one catch to pass Cris Collinsworth for the most receptions by a rookie in Bengals' history. 

Watch the play below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
