Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 19-17 Loss to the Giants

Here are the winners and losers from the Bengals' loss to the Giants

The Bengals lost to the Giants 19-17 on Sunday. It was their first game without Joe Burrow.

Here are two winners and three losers from Sunday’s game.

Winners

Mackensie Alexander

Bengals slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander had his best game this season on Sunday. Alexander was covering Golden Tate most of the game, who finished with just four receptions on nine targets for 36 yards.

The Clemson-product made some big plays that kept the Bengals alive, including a critical pass breakup on third-down early in the third quarter.

Brandon Wilson

The Bengals star kick returner answered the Giants early score with a 103-yard kick return touchdown. Wilson totaled 138 yards on his three returns. He led the NFL last season in yards per return (35). He's averaging 31.3 yards per return this season. He's been a bright spot for the Bengals' special teams unit. He's in the final year of his rookie contract.

Losers

Brandon Allen

Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen completed 17-of-29 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He didn’t have a terrible game, but the Bengals' offense couldn’t find a rhythm. He’s likely to remain the starter going forward, so his play could improve in the final five weeks of the season. Zac Taylor confirmed Allen will start again next week against the Dolphins.

Pass Rush

The Bengals were unable to get much pressure on Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy. The Giants quarterbacks sat in the pocket most of the game. The Bengals didn't have a sack on Sunday.

Defensive line, edge rushers specifically, are a big need for the Bengals this offseason. They’ll need to find a tough edge rusher to play alongside Carl Lawson, who has been the only consistent pass rusher for the Bengals this season.

Jonah Williams

Williams has been a bright spot on the Bengals offensive line this season, but struggled Sunday against the Giants. The young tackle got called for holding that negated a nice play on offense. He also got beat a couple times and gave up a sack. The Bengals need him to play well if they're going to be a competent offense without Burrow.

