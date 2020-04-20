The Bengals take Burrow, shore up their offensive line in Mock Draft 3.0

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, Quarterback, LSU

The Bengals get their guy after months of chatter about a potential trade. Burrow consulted with Peyton Manning last week. He’s already preparing for what he hopes is a successful run in Cincinnati.

“If there’s a guy there that you believe in that can really change the franchise over the next 10-15 years then that’s a hard thing to pass up on,” Zac Taylor said on the Dan Patrick show. “People all the time ask me ‘what would it take to give up that pick?’ If there’s somebody there that people are willing to give up a lot for — that they believe in, then that really verifies what we think about those players as well.”

The Bengals stick to their word and draft Burrow.

2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Washington will entertain trade offers for this pick, but it’s going to take a lot for them to pass on Young, who was dominant at Ohio State last season. He drew triple teams from opponents in big spots. The Redskins go with the 'sure thing' and take arguably the best player in the draft.

3. Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 6, 71 and 151

The Chargers need a long-time answer at quarterback and they find it after trading up for the No. 3 pick. Tagovailoa may have the highest ceiling of any player in this class, but he does come with major injury concerns.

4. Giants — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Some have Thomas falling to the middle of the first round, but there are plenty of people in the league that believe he is the best tackle in this class. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman passes on Isaiah Simmons in hopes of building a quality offensive line in front of Daniel Jones.

5. Dolphins — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Miami has been tied to Tagovailoa, but they 'settle' for Herbert. He has a huge arm and is a great athlete for someone who is 6’6” tall and 236 pounds. Herbert can make all the throws, but does have accuracy issues.

6. Lions — Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback, Ohio State

Trade: Los Angeles Chargers acquire No. 3; Detroit Lions acquire Nos. 6, 71 and 151

Detroit moves back a few spots and still gets the top cornerback in the draft. Okudah will immediately step in and replace Darius Slay in the secondary.

7. Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Carolina grabs the top player on their board. Brown is versatile enough to play on multiple downs and has plenty of untapped potential. Simmons could also be a fit here.

8. Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons' fall ends. Arizona can use help in multiple spots and while they'd love to address their offensive line, they can't pass on Simmons, who should be a difference maker for Cardinals.

9. Jaguars — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Jacksonville bolsters its' pass rush with Kinlaw, who's considered the best interior pass rusher in this draft.

10. Browns — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Cleveland doesn't get the top offensive lineman on their board, but they're happy with Wills, who is penciled in as the starting left tackle moving forward.

11. Jets — Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

New York is hoping one of the top offensive lineman fall to them. They're ecstatic to land Wirfs who could end up being a high-end guard in the NFL.

12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jeudy is the best route runner in this draft and has the potential to be the dynamic number one option the Raiders need on offense. Suddenly Las Vegas as a great 1-2 punch on offense with Josh Jacobs and Jeudy.

13. 49ers — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers want speed and they’re going to get it with Ruggs. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and could be the game changer Kyle Shanahan needs to keep moving the 49ers’ offense forward.

14. Buccaneers — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Much like New York, Tampa Bay is hoping one of the top tackles falls to them. Some scouts are concerned with Becton after his drug test was flagged at the combine. It's not a huge deal, but it helps him to fall to the Buccaneers.

15. Broncos — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Lamb is the best wide receiver in this draft according to some analysts. He's an explosive playmaker that should fit in with Courtland Sutton. Drew Lock is a happy man after this pick.

16. Falcons — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen can cover a lot of ground on defense and is ascending as a prospect. He doesn't turn 21 until August. Queen gives the Falcons' defense a much-needed boost.

17. Cowboys — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Dallas finds their Byron Jones replacement in Henderson, who has all of the physical ability needed to become a top NFL cornerback. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, plus he has the athleticism and playmaking ability necessary to become a staple on defense for the Cowboys.

18. Dolphins — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a high-character player that should start as a rookie in Miami. Brian Flores' squad continues to re-build its' roster after tearing things down last season.

19. Raiders — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is a boom-or-bust prospect, but the Raiders are happy he fell to them. He has plenty of arm talent and athleticism to be successful in the NFL. No, he isn’t Pat Mahomes, but he has a real shot to be the future of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

20. Jaguars — Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Some will consider this a reach, but Baun is a clean prospect with a high floor and plenty of upside. He's the third-best edge rusher in this draft. He finished second in the Big Ten behind Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) last season. His drug test was flagged at the combine too, which could hurt his stock a bit. This is the earliest he'll be drafted and should be off the board by pick 35.

21. Eagles — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims rose up draft boards after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6’3” tall and 207 pounds. He had a great Senior Bowl week and should be able to contribute right away for the Eagles. Some have Howie Roseman trading up for Lamb, but he's content staying put and drafting Mims.

22. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Vikings find their Everson Griffen replacement in the first round. Epenesa fills a need and should be able to play in Mike Zimmer’s defense. Analysts have compared him to Carlos Dunlap, who Zimmer helped draft in Cincinnati.

23. Patriots — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Chaisson has a high-ceiling and could end up being a steal at this stage of the draft. Bill Belichick adds to his defense, which is an easy decision with the top quarterbacks off the board.

24. Saints — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

New Orleans adds a top safety after losing Vonn Bell to the Bengals in free agency. McKinney is capable of starting as a rookie.

25. Vikings — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Bengals were hoping Jefferson's slide would continue, but it ends in Minnesota. He'll be a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs. Much like Baun, Jefferson has a high-ceiling with relatively low-risk. He'll be a day one starter for the Vikings.

26. Dolphins — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

He’s an athletic edge rusher that showed plenty of potential for the Nittany Lions. Miami continues to add to their defense after landing Herbert and Queen earlier in the draft.

27. Seahawks — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Seattle desperately needs to fortify its’ offensive line and they take a major step forward by adding Jones in this spot.

28. Ravens — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Baltimore spends a first-round pick on a wide receiver for a second straight season as they continue to build around Lamar Jackson. Reagor is a playmaker that thrives with the ball in his hands. Quick screens and slants are all he needs to make a big play. Hollywood Brown and Reagor have the potential to be a dynamic 1-2 punch for the Ravens. Reagor could also be an option for the Bengals if he falls out of the first round.

29. Titans — Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Tennessee could go in multiple different directions, but they take the top offensive lineman on their board. Jackson turns 21 in August and has the athleticism to be a quality NFL tackle.

30. Packers — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Packers get a big, physical wide receiver to play alongside Davante Adams. Higgins played all three receiver spots and should be able to contribute right away.

31. 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

San Francisco adds to its' defense. Diggs is the brother of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He has the size, length and ball skills necessary to warrant playing time as a rookie.

32. Chiefs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire , RB, LSU

Kansas City adds another weapon to their dominant offense. Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit. He's a great receiver and is extremely hard to bring down. He forced 70 missed tackles last season and only fumbled once.

33. Bengals — Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

There's been some talk about Wilson going in the first round. The Bengals need offensive line help and are fortunate to get their target. Wilson is a big, nasty player that could compete for the starting right tackle job this season. He has a nice blend of power, length and explosion. He’s a former basketball player, which has helped him from a footwork standpoint. His 6’6”, 350 pound frame should excite offensive line coach Jim Turner.

He didn't test great at the combine like some of the other tackle prospects, including Ezra Cleveland, but he has plenty of upside. The Bengals have had good luck taking players from Georgia. The duo of Jonah Williams and Wilson are the Bengals' tackles of the future.

65. Bengals — Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Bengals are ecstatic to land Shenault in this spot. He's an explosive weapon that played all three wide receiver spots at Colorado. He has great hands and is capable of making big plays in every facet of the game.

Shenault spent time at running back, at quarterback in the wildcat formation and was a returner on special teams. He had 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. He also had five rushing scores. His production dipped in 2019, but he still finished with 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

Shenault missed time during his sophomore and junior seasons with shoulder and toe injuries. He also underwent surgery in February to repair a core muscle injury that he played through last season. Injury concerns prevented him from being a first round pick. Shenault is one of the most versatile players in this class. He's a physical player that doesn't shy away from contact. He's a perfect weapon for Zac Taylor to work with in 2020 and beyond.

107. Bengals — Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Players with character concerns could fall in this draft. The lack of in-person meetings and pro days is going to impact the stock of some talented prospects, including Gay.

He was suspended eight games in 2019 for cheating on a test in chemistry class. Gay was also got into a fight with quarterback Garrett Shrader, who suffered a broken orbital bone during the altercation. Shrader didn't play in the Music City Bowl due to the incident.

The character concerns are why Gay falls this far. He could be selected as early as round two.

Gay tested well at the combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash. He has good size (6'1", 243), excelled in pass coverage and has the athleticism necessary to succeed in today's NFL. The Bengals address the need at linebacker with a guy that could end up being a steal.

147. Bengals — Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

The Bengals don't plan on taking an interior offensive lineman early in this draft. There's a chance it could happen, but it isn't likely. They're happy to get a prospect they can develop like Williams. He played both guard and center in college. The coaching staff likes versatility, especially on the offensive line. Williams will battle for a roster spot, as the Bengals continue to get stronger in the trenches.

180. Bengals — Azur (Uh-Zoor) Kamara, Edge, Kansas

The Bengals coached Kamara at the Senior Bowl and met with him again during the pre-draft process. He started in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season, finishing with 51 tackles and four sacks. He's 6'3," and 245 pounds. Most analysts believe he's a project that could develop into a contributor off the edge.

215. Bengals — Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International

Thomas-Oliver switched positions from wide receiver to defensive back after his sophomore season at Florida International. He has long arms and the athleticism the Bengals like at corner. William Jackson III is in the final year of his deal and Mackensie Alexander signed a one-year contract. The Bengals like having depth at corner. Thomas-Oliver is a project that could flourish as he continues to get more comfortable in the secondary.