The Bengals are hopeful they can solve their offensive line issues with current roster and the draft

James Rapien

The Bengals’ offensive line issues are well documented. They’ve struggled upfront in recent seasons. 

They signed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo in free agency. The Bengals also plan on drafting an offensive lineman — probably a tackle — during the first two days of the NFL Draft.

There’s also hope within the organization that some of the current roster can develop this offseason. Head coach Zac Taylor was optimistic when asked about the offensive line on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of good options there upfront,” Taylor said. “We feel good. A lot of guys have to come along as well. Fred Johnson, Mike Jordan’s got to improve. Jonah (Williams) is going to be a rookie out there playing left tackle. A lot of guys who have high ceilings and we feel like have a lot of potential. We are counting on them making a big jump from last season to this next season.”

Taylor added that Su’a-Filo is a good schematic fit based on his stint with the Cowboys.

The coaching staff also likes what Johnson did in the back half of last season. They believe he could be part of the solution up front. He's a pre-draft contender for the starting right tackle spot. 

The Bengals are probably hoping that one (or more) of the top offensive tackles falls to the second round of the draft. Austin Jackson, Josh Jones, Ezra Cleveland and Isaiah Wilson are all players that could realistically be available when the Bengals pick at No. 33.

There’s also a possibility of Cincinnati trading down to start the second round and still get Cleveland or Wilson. Jackson and Jones could go in the first round and aren’t expected to fall much farther than the start of round two.

For more on the Bengals’ offseason and the draft, go here. 

