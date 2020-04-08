The Bengals are going to pick Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s a foregone conclusion. Mike Brown and Duke Tobin could turn in the pick today, tomorrow or anytime between now and when they’re on the clock in 15 days.

The goal of this piece isn’t to scare Bengals fans into thinking the organization wants to trade the pick. They want Burrow. He was the guy before they met with him at the combine and he’s the guy now.

We can move forward since we’ve gotten the ‘PSA’ portion of this column out of the way. There are multiple reports from the Miami Herald and others that say the Dolphins are interested in trading for the No. 1 pick in the draft so they can take Burrow. Some believe their three first round picks — No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 should be enough to get it done. Others, like Peter King, think Miami should give up four first-round picks in a deal for Burrow.

I’m not here to tell you that the Bengals should turn down any offer that comes their way. It’s quite the opposite.

Most things in my life can be bought. Anything outside of my wife and dog has a price tag.

My car isn’t for sale, but I’ll sell it to you today if the price is right. The same thing goes for my laptop, television, even the sports memorabilia I have displayed in my office.

Burrow is a great prospect, but he isn’t priceless. The No.1 pick isn’t for sale and it shouldn’t be, but that doesn’t mean Burrow is untouchable.

The asking price for the No. 1 pick should be much higher than what others have suggested. If the Dolphins want the best quarterback in the draft, then they’ll have to pay top dollar for him.

Burrow doesn’t have injury issues or size concerns like Tua Tagovailoa. He’s an accurate passer and a good decision maker, unlike Justin Herbert.

Every quarterback in this class has major flaws except for Burrow. His biggest blemish is not starting at Ohio State. Some question his arm strength, but no one thinks it’s going to prevent him from having NFL success.

How many draft picks does it take to close the gap between Herbert — who the Bengals coached at the Senior Bowl and Burrow — the top quarterback in the draft?

Tua may be the second best signal-caller in this class, but the Bengals were impressed with Herbert and he doesn’t have a lengthy injury history like Tagovailoa.

Mike Brown, Duke Tobin and the Bengals coaches need to have a discussion about the difference between the top quarterbacks — including what the hefty price tag should be for the top pick.

If it were me and Miami came calling, I would ask for all three of their 2020 first-round picks (No.5, No. 18, No. 26), both of their 2020 second-round picks (No. 39 and No. 56), both of their first-round picks in 2021 and a mid-round pick in either draft.

A haul of that capacity would give the Bengals plenty of ammo to address weaknesses at linebacker, left tackle and wide receiver, while also getting a top quarterback — Herbert or Tagovailoa.

The Bengals would have six of the first 65 picks in this years’ draft. They would also have three first-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It’s a substantial asking price that the Dolphins would probably laugh at as they hang up the phone.

That’s the problem with trading up for Burrow. He’s an Ohio kid who just had the best season we’ve ever seen from a college quarterback.

The Bengals need to excite a fan base that watched a great 2015 roster slowly decline over the past four seasons. Cincinnati is 21-42-1 over the past four seasons.

Burrow is the hope they need. All of Louisiana and most of Ohio will be rooting for him to succeed in the NFL. Burrow is a marketing dream for a team that hasn't had much to celebrate in past seasons.

Trading the pick would be a risk and fans would crush the Bengals for doing it — even if they got five first-round picks and two second-round picks in the deal.

They aren’t going to select Burrow because of potential backlash. He’s the no-brainer pick. This should be a lay-up for the Bengals, which is why trading down doesn’t make sense unless a team overwhelms them with an offer.

Some question Burrow because of his quick rise up draft boards. He was exceptional last season.

Burrow outplayed Trevor Lawrence in the National Championship Game. Lawrence hadn’t lost a game as a starter going into that matchup. He’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Burrow also outplayed Tagovailoa on the road in a 46-41 win over Alabama.

His stats from last season make most video game numbers look minuscule.

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and their first National Championship since 2007.

Burrow’s numbers are impressive, but the film shows how great he is at reading a defense and reacting quickly, which will be vital in the NFL.

The Bengals should listen to offers for the No. 1 pick. They should also establish a high asking price, which will probably be more than any team would be willing to pay.

Burrow is Cincinnati bound. It’s going to happen. Prepare to celebrate in 15 days, Bengals fans — you deserve it!