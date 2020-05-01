Bengals praised for upgrading their passing attack

The Bengals earned high marks for what they did in the NFL Draft. They received praise from outlets across the country, including Sports Illustrated.

Pro Football Focus continued that theme when they listed the Bengals' passing attack as one of the 10 most improved units in the NFL this offseason. They believe Joe Burrow has the ability to transform the Bengals' offense:

"Burrow is hands down the best player we have ever evaluated here at PFF. A season ago, he broke the record for the highest single-season grade we have seen at the quarterback position (95.0) and also shattered the record for the most valuable season we have ever seen in terms of PFF WAA (wins above average)."

The Bengals drafted Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round. It's a move that Burrow should benefit from, both in the short and long-term.

"Higgins’ combination of size, speed and ball skills would put him at WR1 in a lot of previous draft classes," Mike Renner wrote before the draft. "Pair him with a QB willing to give him chances to make plays even when covered and watch him rack up numbers.”

Burrow is certainly willing to make tight window throws. He has the accuracy and the confidence in himself to take risks, especially if he's throwing to a player like Higgins.

PFF also noted that a healthy A.J. Green will do wonders for an offense was one of the worst in the NFL last season.

A healthy Green and Higgins combined with a great slot wide receiver in Tyler Boyd and a burner like John Ross suddenly gives the Bengals a great group of wide receivers.

Not many No. 1 picks enter the league with the weapons that Burrow will have at his disposal.

“The more help you can get as a quarterback, the better," Burrow said in his introductory news conference.

The Bengals drafted Higgins less than 24 hours later.

Questions remain about the line, but Bengals' offense should take a few steps forward in 2020.