Podcast: Zac Taylor's Play Calling, Potential Free Agent Additions and the Midweek Mailbag

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's decision to keep his play-calling duties, plus we answer your questions about the coaching staff, free agency and more in the midweek mailbag!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
