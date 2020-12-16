NewsAll Bengals+
Hall of Famer Believes Eric Bieniemy Would Be Perfect Fit in Houston with Deshaun Watson

Eric Bieniemy is expected to be one of the top names on the coaching market this offseason
CINCINNATI — With just three weeks remaining in the NFL season, attention is shifting toward an offseason that could be filled with a lot of turnover among the head coaching ranks. 

Houston and Atlanta already fired their head coaches. Teams like the Jets, Jaguars, Chargers and Bears could follow suit in the coming weeks.

Hall of Famer and current NFL analyst Michael Irvin thinks former Bengals running back and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be a perfect fit in Houston with Deshaun Watson. 

"I would want to rob off the tree that Patrick Mahomes is pulling his fruit off of," Irvin said on SportsRadio 610 in Houston. "I would want to take that guy that guy that they have over there, the offensive coordinator (Bieniemy) and see if he can create a similar thing right there in Houston and you know you have the guy at quarterback. You can put the pieces around him. Deshaun Watson can do a lot of the things that Patrick Mahomes does and that's exactly what I would. I would go get that offensive coordinator from the Chiefs that learned under that master Andy Reid for all of these years and I'm gonna tell him 'do with D-Wat what he did with Patrick Mahomes.'"

The Bengals interviewed Bieniemy in 2018 before ultimately hiring Zac Taylor. He also interviewed for the Panthers, Giants and Browns head coaching jobs in January. 

Taylor is 2-10-1 this year and 4-24-1 overall. The Bengals have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine. 

If Cincinnati moves on from Taylor in a few weeks, then they'll likely take another look at Bieniemy. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they could have some stiff competition for his services. 

