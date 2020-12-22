NewsAll Bengals+
Penei Sewell Sounds Excited About Potentially Being Drafted By the Bengals

The Bengals have another reason to smile
CINCINNATI — The Bengals upset the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night. Pittsburgh never led, despite being a 14-point favorite entering the game. 

With Joe Burrow out for the season and a 2-10-1 record going into the Monday night matchup, the majority of Bengals fans had shifted their attention toward the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Plenty of people are hoping they take Penei Sewell—a potential star left tackle from the University of Oregon. 

Fans posted a sign at Paul Brown Stadium that said "Penei For Ur Thoughts," which was clearly referring to the 20-year-old. 

Sewell saw the sign and reacted on his Instagram story. 

"I appreciate all the love y'all!!!!," he wrote. "Who Dey?"

Taking Sewell in the draft isn't the no-brainer that Joe Burrow was in April, but offensive line is clearly their biggest weakness. The Bengals desperately need to improve in the trenches if they're going to turn things around and be successful anytime soon. 

Screen Shot 2020-12-22 at 1.09.15 AM

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season in September and made it know that he'll enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"[Ever] since I was a little, I have dreamt of playing professional football," Sewell tweeted in September. "Accordingly, after long thought, prayer and many conversations with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020-2021 college football season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Sewell is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds. He became the first Oregon player to win the Outland Trophy last season, which is given to college football's top offensive lineman. 

He didn't allow a sack in 926 snaps last season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

