49ers Claim Takk McKinley, Plan to Keep Him Following Failed Physical With Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to bolster one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL last week when they claimed Takk McKinley.

The former first-round pick was expected to help fill in the hole that Carlos Dunlap left behind when the Bengals opted to trade him to the Seahawks.

Only four teams have less than Cincinnati's 11 sacks this season.

Unfortunately for them, McKinley failed his physical due to a lingering groin injury.

He only appeared in four games with the Falcons this season due to the strain. The groin issue may have scared off the Bengals, but the 49ers are comfortable with where he is health wise.

"The 49ers are OK with it," Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. "They’ll have to assess the groin and see when he can play, but they are good with where he stands physically."

The 49ers put in a claim for him when the Bengals did, but Cincinnati had priority since their record was worse. San Francisco got their man following his failed physical in Cincinnati.

McKinley was drafted by the Falcons in the first-round (26th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 49 regular season contests for Atlanta, making 25 starts. He has 79 career tackles (22 for loss) 17.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits.

McKinley had 13 sacks and 42 tackles in his first two NFL seasons.

Things have gone downhill since, but the Bengals and now the 49ers are giving him a chance to revive his career.

It's a shame it didn't work out in Cincinnati. They desperately need another edge rusher to compliment Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard.

