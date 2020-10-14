A.J. Green 'Feeling Good,' Expected to Practice on Thursday

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green left Sunday's game against the Ravens early in the third quarter after re-aggravating a left hamstring injury that forced him to miss most of training camp.

The 32-year-old only took two snaps in the second half due to the injury.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave a positive update on Wednesday when asked about Green's health.

"He'll take today off, which he's usually on schedule to take Wednesdays off anyway," Taylor said. "Expect him to practice tomorrow. He's feeling good."

Green was visibly frustrated on the sidelines during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

"He's in a great place," Taylor said when asked about Green's mental state.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has 14 receptions for 119 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown after five games. He hasn't gotten on the same page with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I’m going to throw the ball to where the defense dictates me to throw it. A.J. is a great player and I’m going to continue to try to get him the ball and we need to get him going," Burrow said Wednesday. "He’s a big part of this offense and we just have to get it going. We’re going to need some better chemistry.

“We’re putting in a lot of work together. We’re here you know 14, 15 hours a day so we’re putting the work in to get things right.”

Green is averaging 8.5 yards-per-catch, which is nearly seven yards less than his career average.

He's getting 1.7 yards of separation according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which is the second-lowest in the NFL (Marvin Jones, 1.6). That measures the amount of space between him and the the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion.

If Green is going to get back on track, both he and the coaching staff have to find a way for him to get more separation from opposing defensive backs.

