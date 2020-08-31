Alex Redmond passes physical, expected to  practice this week

CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Alex Redmond passed his physical on Monday according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Cincinnati placed the 25-year-old on the non-football injury list after he injured his elbow this offseason. He's been at every training camp practice, but wasn't allowed to participate until he passed a physical.

"We'll give him a couple more days and re-evaluate where he's at," head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "[We'll] see if he can get some practice in before training camp comes to an end. But again, that's just where it's at right now."

Redmond signed his one-year franchise tender with the team in April. He should be able to practice with the team in some capacity this week. He's appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Bengals over the past three seasons.

Xavier Su'a-Filo remains the favorite to start at right guard. He's taken most of the first-team reps over the past few weeks, including on Sunday in the Bengals' final scrimmage of camp.

At the very least, Redmond gives offensive line coach Jim Turner another option at backup guard.

Billy Price is entrenched as the backup center, despite some chatter about him competing for a starting job. Fred Johnson has taken reps at right guard, but Redmond's return could change that moving forward.

The Bengals have 13 days between now and the opener to figure out who will start up front, but that decision appears to be made.

It would be a shock to see anyone not named Jonah Williams, Trey Hopkins, Bobby Hart, Jordan and Su'a-Filo out there for the Bengals first offensive play of the season.

