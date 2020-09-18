Andy Janovich says Browns could've had '300 or 400' rushing yards against Bengals

CLEVELAND, OH — The Browns ran all over the Bengals in the second half of Thursday night's 35-30 win at First Energy Stadium.

The duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 32 attempts.

At least one Browns player thinks they could've had a much bigger day on the ground.

“Every time you make a block on a linebacker, you see Nick (Chubb) or Kareem (Hunt) just taking off for a huge run you are just like, ‘We got this in the bag.'" Browns fullback Andy Janovich said on Friday. "We could have ran all over them all night if we wanted, which we did, but we could have had 300 or 400 yards if we wanted. It is really gratifying for something like that to happen.”

The Browns averaged 6.1 yards-per-carry. The Bengals trimmed their lead to 28-23 with 5:55 remaining. Cleveland responded with six-straight running plays, racking up 75 yards on a drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Hunt.

"Any game that you are playing and you want to just establish a run game, you just dominate your opponent in that aspect," Janovich continued. "I figured that they brought me in here just to make blocks so they can have big runs and all that, and that is what we did last night.”

Bengals nose tackle DJ Reader was frustrated after the game. The team was without Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels, which are two huge losses on their defense line, but he didn't make any excuses.

“It is tough. That is a man stepping in front of you and saying that he is going to shove it down your throat and do better than you," Reader said. "That is what he said. He said he was going to run the rock at us, and that is what happened. That can’t happen. Football is too intense of a game and too physical of a game for us to let that happen to us. We have to get that corrected.”

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!