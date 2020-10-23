Report: Antonio Brown to Visit Tampa Bay, Both Sides 'Motivated' to Reach an Agreement

CINCINNATI – Antonio Brown could be reuniting with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has a visit scheduled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to Aaron Wilson. Both sides are "highly motivated" to reach an agreement.

Brady never wanted New England to part with Brown last season. He embraced the seven-time Pro Bowler and made it clear that he would welcome him to Tampa Bay with open arms.

Brown had four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in his lone game with Brady. The duo could reunite in the near future.

"Both sides want to get it done," ESPN's Adam Schefter said. "There are steps to be taken on this visit and Seattle still is in the mix, but the Buccaneers have emerged as the favorites."

The 32-year-old was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of this season for multiple violations of the leagues personal conduct policy.

The NFL started investigating Brown's off the field actions after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor alleging he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He met with the NFL last November to discuss the matter and has denied the accusations.

Brown also pled no contest to charges related to a battery case in June. He was accused of refusing to pay a $4,000 moving fee for a company that was delivering his items to his home in Florida. He allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck and assaulted the driver.

Brown was arguably the best receiver in the league during his nine years in Pittsburgh. It looks like he could get one more chance to end his career on a positive note.

