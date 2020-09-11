Geno Atkins ruled out, 96 consecutive games streak will end on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins has officially been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Chargers.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with a shoulder injury since last week.

"We'll give him a little bit more time," head coach Zac Taylor said a few hours prior to the Bengals officially ruling out the eight-time Pro Bowler. "He's been day-to-day for us with the shoulder."

He did stretch with the team on Friday and did some conditioning work on the rehab field for the first time in more than a week.

Atkins has played in 96 straight regular season games. He hasn't missed a game since 2013 when he suffered a torn ACL against the Dolphins in Week 9.

Mike Daniels will get the start alongside D.J. Reader. Both veterans will make their Bengals debut on Sunday. Reader has started 52 games in four NFL seasons.

Daniels, an eight-year veteran, has made 74 career starts. He's been dealing with a groin issue. He missed practice on Wednesday, but practiced on Thursday and Friday.

"He's just a veteran that we just managed through practice," Taylor said. "We want to make sure he's able to play full speed in the games, which he will be able to."

The quick turnaround against the Browns next Thursday wasn't a factor in ruling Atkins out for Week 1.

"Zero," Taylor said. "Just trying to start 1-0 and if the guys can play, we'll play them."

