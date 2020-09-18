Report: Bengals' Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

CLEVELAND, OH — Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was inactive for Thursday night's matchup against the Browns.

It was a surprise to many, including Tate, who is frustrated with his role on the team.

"He was healthy and ready to go," agent Deiric Jackson told CBS Sports. "If they don't know how to use him, I'm sure there are plenty of other teams that would love to have a weapon like that offensively.

I don't care if it's a first-rounder, whatever, you play your best guys. I know the type of chemistry that him and Joe Burrow (have) been having. He's played special teams ... If you're not going to use him, why not let him go seek opportunities elsewhere?"

Tate had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He appeared in 12 games, receiving 80 targets. The Bengals drafted him in the seventh-round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Auden continues to do everything right for us," Zac Taylor said Friday. "It's a tough decision. Auden's one of the biggest team players we got. When you got seven receivers and you have some injuries on defense, sometimes that's how it's going to shake out."

Tate only played in 15 snaps in Week 1 against the Chargers and wasn't targeted on offense. He build a solid rapport with Burrow in training camp, but that hasn't led to significant playing time.

Despite the frustration, it doesn't sound like a trade request is imminent.

"We're not jumping the gun," Jackson said. "I also understand that in that game last night, there were some plays that he could've made. He's a selfless player, but he also wants to be able to help his team."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!