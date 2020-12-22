NewsAll Bengals+
Snubbed: Jessie Bates Not Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

Bates is having a breakout season
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for both the NFC and the AFC on Monday night. 

Star players like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Derrick Henry headlined the AFC offense. Tre'Davious White, Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt are some of the stars on defense. 

Despite their 2-10-1 record, the Bengals were hoping to have at least one of their players make the Pro Bowl. 

Jessie Bates has arguably been the best safety in the league this season. The third-year player has routinely covered up issues that the injury-riddled Bengals' defense has dealt with all year. 

Bates is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded safety with a a 91.5 overall grade. 

The 23-year-old has three interceptions and a career-high 14 passes defensed this season. He's second on the team in tackles with 92. 

"It’s something that you always dream of growing up. Every level of football, you kind of think about accolades and what you can do that comes along with winning is the biggest part that I want to talk about," Bates said earlier this month. "Throughout high school, you want to be all-state. You go to college, you want to be an All-American. You want to be All-ACC, which is the best conference in college football. And then you go to the NFL, you want to be a Pro Bowler. And then you once get to Pro Bowl, you start thinking Hall of Fame. For me, it’s all about winning. I think that stuff comes with as you’re playing good ball. It’s very important. I think it’s really cool because you think about all the names, all the Pro Bowl names and all the All-Pro guys."

Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs, Justin Simmons of the Broncos and Fitzpatrick are the three safeties representing the AFC. 

This is the first time the Bengals haven't had a Pro Bowler since 2010. 

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Snubbed: Jessie Bates Not Named to 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

