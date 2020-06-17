Five Bengals players make ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

The Bengals won two division titles and went to the playoffs five times from 2010-2019.

They posted a 77-81-2 record over that span.

The decade started with Carson Palmer, Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens, before quickly pivoting to Andy Dalton and A.J. Green in 2011.

Green was one of five Bengals players that made ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team.

He was joined by Adam Jones, Andrew Whitworth, Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins.

Selecting Dunlap in the second-round and Atkins in the fourth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft were two of the best moves that the Bengals have made in recent memory.

The Steelers had 11 players on the team, six of which were on offense. Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were the headliners for Pittsburgh. Brown made the team as a wide receiver and a punt returner.

The Ravens had seven players on the list, including two of the three special teams players (Justin Tucker and Sam Koch). Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosely made it on defense, while Ray Rice and Marshal Yanda represented Baltimore on offense.

The Browns had the final two spots, as Joe Thomas and Joe Haden rounded out the rest of the team.

Looking at this team is just a reminder of how great the AFC North has been over the past decade.

The Steelers won four division titles from 2010-2019. The Ravens won the AFC North four times over that span and the Bengals won it twice.

The Browns have struggled for more than two decades, but the other three teams were competitive. The Steelers didn't roll over everyone like some would think and the Ravens were the only team in the division to win a Super Bowl (XLVII).

That could change in the 2020s. The Browns are headed in the right direction. The Ravens have the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson and the Bengals believe Joe Burrow is going to become one of the best quarterbacks on the planet.

The Steelers are hoping Roethlisberger can make one last run at a championship.

The AFC North was one of the NFL's best divisions in the 2010s and that trend should continue for the next decade.