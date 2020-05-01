AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Andy Dalton's Bengals teammates react to his release

James Rapien

Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals on Thursday. 

It was a move that seemed inevitable after the team drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Bengals shopped the three-time Pro Bowler to other teams, but couldn't find any takers for his $17.7 million contract. 

Cincinnati released him, which gives them $17.7 million in cap space and Dalton is free to pick his next destination. The Jaguars and the Patriots are among the favorites for his services. Former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden helped draft Dalton in 2011 and would reportedly be interested in reuniting in Jacksonville. 

That may be one of the only places the 32 year old could compete for a starting job this season. There will be plenty of teams interested if Dalton is willing to accept a backup role.

He exits as the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). 

Dalton started every game as a rookie and guided the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-2015.

He finished 0-4 in the postseason, which will be the biggest blemish in what was a great run in 'The Queen City.'

Dalton exceeded all expectations during his nine years with the Bengals. No one could've predicted the success he ultimately had when they took him with the 35th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. 

Dalton is one of the NFL's good guys. He won't be unemployed for long. 

His Bengal teammates made their feelings about Dalton clear with multiple posts on social media. Check out some of them below:

View this post on Instagram

14⚡️

A post shared by John Ross III (@_jross3) on

Even Bengals legend Kenny Anderson commented on Dalton's release:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Andy Dalton's release, the Bengals' draft haul and what's next in Cincinnati

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss Andy Dalton's release, the Bengals' draft haul and more

James Rapien

Andy Dalton's impact on Cincinnati will be felt for years to come

Andy Dalton left an everlasting impact on the City of Cincinnati

James Rapien

Bengals owner Mike Brown, Zac Taylor thank Andy Dalton after release

Bengals owner Mike Brown and head coach Zac Taylor thanked Andy Dalton for his nine years in Cincinnati

James Rapien

Jason Peters could help solve the Bengals' offensive line issues

Jason Peters could help solve the Bengals' offensive line issues

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals are releasing Andy Dalton

The Bengals are releasing long-time quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien

Bengals safety Jessie Bates 'loves' Joe Burrow's swagger and mindset

Bengals safety Jessie Bates is excited to play with Joe Burrow and loves his swagger

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' high draft grades and a look at the AFC North

James Rapien joined Mike 'Chico' Bormann and Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan to discuss the Bengals and the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Bengals award jersey numbers to all seven draft picks

All seven Bengals draft selections have their numbers

James Rapien

Should the Bengals exercise John Ross' fifth-year option?

The Bengals have to make a tough decision involving John Ross with the fifth-year option deadline quickly approaching

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals continue to receive praise for their draft

The Bengals continue to receive praise for what they did in the NFL Draft

James Rapien