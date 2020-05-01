Andy Dalton's Bengals teammates react to his release

Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals on Thursday.

It was a move that seemed inevitable after the team drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Bengals shopped the three-time Pro Bowler to other teams, but couldn't find any takers for his $17.7 million contract.

Cincinnati released him, which gives them $17.7 million in cap space and Dalton is free to pick his next destination. The Jaguars and the Patriots are among the favorites for his services. Former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden helped draft Dalton in 2011 and would reportedly be interested in reuniting in Jacksonville.

That may be one of the only places the 32 year old could compete for a starting job this season. There will be plenty of teams interested if Dalton is willing to accept a backup role.

He exits as the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).

Dalton started every game as a rookie and guided the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-2015.

He finished 0-4 in the postseason, which will be the biggest blemish in what was a great run in 'The Queen City.'

Dalton exceeded all expectations during his nine years with the Bengals. No one could've predicted the success he ultimately had when they took him with the 35th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Dalton is one of the NFL's good guys. He won't be unemployed for long.

His Bengal teammates made their feelings about Dalton clear with multiple posts on social media. Check out some of them below:

Even Bengals legend Kenny Anderson commented on Dalton's release: