Bengals release uniform schedule for all 16 games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' season opener is just five days away. They start their 2020 campaign at home against the Chargers.

The team announced their uniforms for all 16 games this season. They'll wear their all white color rush uniforms in two games.

Check them out below.

Regular Season:

Week 1: Sept. 13 — Los Angeles Chargers - 04:05 p.m. (CBS) — Black Jerseys

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thu) — at Cleveland Browns - 8:20 (NFL Network) — White Jerseys

Week 3: Sept. 27 — at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — White Jerseys

Week 4: Oct. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Black Jerseys

Week 5: Oct. 11 — at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — White Jerseys

Week 6: Oct. 18 — at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — White Jerseys

Week 7: Oct. 25 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Black Jerseys

Week 8: Nov. 1 — Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Color Rush Jerseys

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — White Jerseys

Week 11: Nov. 22 — at Washington Redskins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — White Jerseys

Week 12: Nov. 29 — New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Color Rush Jerseys

Week 13: Dec. 6 — at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — White Jerseys

Week 14: Dec. 13 — Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m. (FOX) — Black Jerseys

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Mon) — Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) — Orange Jerseys

Week 16: Dec. 27 — at Houston Texans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — White Jerseys

Week 17: Jan. 3 — Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS) — Black Jerseys

