AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

James Rapien

Auden Tate is arguably the best fifth wide receiver in the NFL. The 23-year-old had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown for the Bengals last season. 

Tate's ability to catch the ball at its' highest point is unique. He may not be the fastest receiver on the team, but he's able to contort his body to avoid contact and make contested catches look routine. 

The Bengals drafted Tate in the seventh round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played at Florida State for three seasons. He appeared in 22 games as a sophomore and junior, finishing with 65 receptions for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

The Bengals' wide receivers are one of the most talented position groups in the NFL. A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd lead the way. 

Green, 31, is a 7-time Pro Bowler. Boyd has had back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons and became the fifth Bengals player in team history to have 90 receptions in 2019. 

Former first-round pick John Ross is arguably the fastest man in football. He'll be a versatile piece that compliments Green and Boyd. 

They also drafted the former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second-round. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he resembles Green. 

Higgins was dominant for the Tigers, finishing with 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons. 

Then there's Tate, a tall, tough wide receiver that has had to prove himself after being a late round draft pick. 

"It’s not a problem to have a lot of weapons," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "They don’t all need to play 60 plays a game. Sometimes, it’s better when you reduce the amount of the snaps those guys take. Last year, our receivers had to take too many reps, and as the season wears on that affects them. So it’s good to keep adding weapons to the room so that when guys are out there running a route, they’re out there at 100 percent, and they feel fresh and can put their best on the field."

Tate, who was counted out when the Bengals drafted him, will try to continue to make an impact after having success in his second season. 

Graphic designer David Gibson put together a mini documentary that shows highlights from Tate's high school, college and NFL career. Watch it below. 

View this post on Instagram

@lil_t8te Career Mixtape

A post shared by david gibson (@davidgedits) on

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns DC Joe Woods believes Joe Burrow is 'going to be a great player'

Cleveland Browns DC Joe Woods believes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 'going to be a great player'

James Rapien

William Jackson III ranked among the NFL's top cornerbacks in man coverage

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III was ranked among the NFL's top cornerbacks in man coverage

James Rapien

Podcast: What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Bengals

What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

NFL owners table 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, approve three new rules

The NFL has decided to table the 4th-and-15 proposal, make three rule changes

James Rapien

Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, the Cincinnati Bengals' best players not making a top 100 list and more

James Rapien

John Ross: An inside look at his struggles and what's next for the Bengals speedster

An inside look at John Ross' struggles and his path to redemption

James Rapien

Bengals brace for possible changes to onside kick with new 4th-and-15 proposal

The Bengals are preparing for a rule change that would all but eliminate the onside kick

James Rapien

Consistent praise for Joe Burrow bodes well for his future with the Bengals

Steady, consistent praise of Joe Burrow bodes well for the Bengals' future

James Rapien

Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

The Bengals are projected to have the third fewest wins in the NFL this season according to ESPN's metric

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

The Bengals have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Shaftjohnson