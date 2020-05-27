Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

Auden Tate is arguably the best fifth wide receiver in the NFL. The 23-year-old had 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown for the Bengals last season.

Tate's ability to catch the ball at its' highest point is unique. He may not be the fastest receiver on the team, but he's able to contort his body to avoid contact and make contested catches look routine.

The Bengals drafted Tate in the seventh round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played at Florida State for three seasons. He appeared in 22 games as a sophomore and junior, finishing with 65 receptions for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Bengals' wide receivers are one of the most talented position groups in the NFL. A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd lead the way.

Green, 31, is a 7-time Pro Bowler. Boyd has had back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons and became the fifth Bengals player in team history to have 90 receptions in 2019.

Former first-round pick John Ross is arguably the fastest man in football. He'll be a versatile piece that compliments Green and Boyd.

They also drafted the former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second-round. At 6-4, 215 pounds, he resembles Green.

Higgins was dominant for the Tigers, finishing with 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons.

Then there's Tate, a tall, tough wide receiver that has had to prove himself after being a late round draft pick.

"It’s not a problem to have a lot of weapons," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "They don’t all need to play 60 plays a game. Sometimes, it’s better when you reduce the amount of the snaps those guys take. Last year, our receivers had to take too many reps, and as the season wears on that affects them. So it’s good to keep adding weapons to the room so that when guys are out there running a route, they’re out there at 100 percent, and they feel fresh and can put their best on the field."

Tate, who was counted out when the Bengals drafted him, will try to continue to make an impact after having success in his second season.

Graphic designer David Gibson put together a mini documentary that shows highlights from Tate's high school, college and NFL career. Watch it below.