Baker Mayfield Finds Peoples-Jones For Late Score, Browns Stun Bengals 37-34

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a chance to pick up their second win of the season on Sunday, but they fell short in a 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow delivered when they needed it most. He found Giovani Bernard for a 3-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 34-31 lead with 1:06 left.

The Browns responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive of their own in the final minute. Baker Mayfield found Donovan Peoples-Jones 24-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Burrow completed 35-of-46 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a score. He completed a pass to seven different receivers, as the offense moved the ball up and down the field for most of the game.

The Bengals had the lead on five separate occasions, but they couldn't hold on for the win.

"Stick together," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "We're going to stick together. I can promise you that. It's a group of men I'm proud to coach."

The Bengals' defense struggled to stop an Odell Beckham-less Browns' offense. Cleveland scored touchdowns on all four of their second half possessions.

The Bengals fall to 1-5-1 on the season. The Browns improve to 5-2.

Fun Stat

Burrow has topped the 300-yard passing mark five times this season. That ties Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Not So Fun Stat

The Bengals lost another one possession game on Sunday. Taylor is 1-12-1 in one score games since taking over as Bengals head coach in 2019.

Injuries

The Bengals were playing without two starting offensive linemen for most of the game.

Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game in the second quarter with a neck injury. He didn't return. Williams spent some time in the medical tent on the sidelines before walking back to the locker room.

Starting center Trey Hopkins suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

Fred Johnson replaced Williams at left tackle and Billy Price replaced Hopkins at center.

Starting right tackle Bobby Hart went down on the Bengals' final drive. Rookie Hakeem Adeniji moved to left tackle and Johnson switched to the right side for a few plays.

Mayfield Gets Hot

Mayfield completed 20 consecutive passes after missing on his first five attempts. That's a new franchise record. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 297 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His only incompletion in the final three quarters was a spike.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1 at Paul Brown Stadium.