The Bengals Made Changes to Their Starting Offensive Line For Sunday's Game Against Washington

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made significant changes to their starting offensive line for Sunday's game in Washington.

Rookie Hakeem Adeniji got the start at right tackle even though Bobby Hart was active for the first time since Week 7.

Adeniji was impressive in back-to-back starts at left tackle. The coaching staff clearly wanted to get a closer look at their sixth-round pick from Kansas.

"Not as comfortable as I would [like to be] at left, but I'm improving every day the more and more reps that I get," Adeniji said when asked about playing right tackle. "I definitely feel confident in my ability to step out there and perform well so that's the most important thing."

Jonah Williams is back in the lineup at left tackle after missing two games with a neck injury. They weren't going to bench Williams, who has been their most consistent offensive lineman this season.

The Bengals also started Quinton Spain at right guard. The veteran has appeared in two games for Cincinnati after signing with the team last month. He started at right tackle last week.

"Quinton is a vet. Since he got here he’s been so helpful," Adeniji said. "He knows so much he’s played a lot of football. Playing with him was very easy to slide in. I’m very good friends with Mike Jordan and we talk a lot, he was setting up to play the previous week even sliding in next to him was no big deal there. They are both really good and physical, I feel like our play styles matched up to kind of mesh."

Michael Jordan and Trey Hopkins started at left guard and center, respectively.

