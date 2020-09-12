Fantasy Football: Who should you start and sit in the Bengals matchup with the Chargers?

Do you have a Bengals or Chargers on your fantasy team? Here’s who you should start and sit in Week 1.



Start'Em

Tyler Boyd, WR

Boyd is looking to start his 2020 campaign strong against the Chargers. Los Angeles has three very good cornerbacks, but with A.J. Green possibly playing limited snaps, Boyd could get the majority of targets. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will be looking for someone to consistently pass the ball to in his debut, and Boyd could lead the team in receiving as a result.

Joe Mixon. RB

Fresh off a new contract extension, Mixon starts his 2020 season against a young group of Chargers linebackers. He should have a bigger role than he had in 2019. Last season, the star running back put up 1,137 yards and 5 touchdowns and is looking to improve on those numbers this season. Look for him to be more involved in the passing game.

Austin Ekeler, RB

Last season, the Bengals defense gave up the most rushing yards of any team in the NFL (2,382). Even with improvements this offseason, they could struggle to keep Ekeler out of the end zone. He only had 557 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season, but he's one of the best pass catching backs in the NFL. He finished with 993 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions in 2019.

Sit'Em

Joe Burrow, QB

Burrow is going to be a great quarterback, but I don’t like this matchup. It’s not going to be a shootout. It’ll be a close, low scoring game. That doesn’t mean Burrow will have a bad game, but it means he could post underwhelming numbers for your fantasy team. Let him get settled in and start him once he has a good matchup.

A.J. Green, WR

Green will have a solid season from a fantasy perspective, but he missed all of last season and only played in nine games in 2018. He will also likely have his snaps limited to readjust him to playing again. As mentioned, the Chargers also have three really good corners. With all taken into account, it could be best to sit Green and consider plugging him into your lineup in Week 2.

Tyrod Taylor, QB

This one has almost the same reasoning as Burrow. This game won’t be a shootout. Taylor will score some points, however there are probably better options out there. If you have Taylor as a backup on your fantasy team, you’ll be in good shape, but leave him on your bench this week.