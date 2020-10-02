The Bengals' Defense Will be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is going to be shorthanded on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eight-Time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins has been ruled out for the game. He practiced in a limited capacity this week, but isn't ready to play. The 32-year-old hasn't appeared in a game this season after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels has also been ruled out with an elbow injury. It's odd timing. He popped up on Thursday's injury report with the elbow after dealing with a groin injury all season. He was able to play in two of three games, despite the issue.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson has been ruled out for the game after suffering a concussion last week against the Eagles. Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander is doubtful. He's dealing with rib and hamstring injuries.

Daniels is the biggest surprise. He sounded confident that he would be able to suit up when he talked to reporters on Thursday.

"I feel way better, way better. I feel really good," Daniels said when asked about his health. "I’m just getting in from the walk-through. You guys will see me at practice kind of being my typical self. But I feel good, man. I feel good.

"Whatever my team needed me to do. I made sure I was available. I made sure I was out there to affect the game in the ways that I could. Now, I feel a lot better. I feel a lot better."

Daniels was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and could've suffered a setback.

That means Christian Covington and Andrew Brown could see significant snaps alongside DJ Reader at defensive tackle. Khalil McKensie was activated from the practice squad in Week 3. That could be the case again this week against the Jaguars.

Check out the entire injury report below.