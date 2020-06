Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' 'Franchise Five' according to Dave Lapham, Geoff Hobson and Jim Breech. We also answer your mailbag questions about need for another tight end, Joe Mixon's contract and more on the latest edition of the Locked on Bengals podcast.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.