NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon, the Offensive Line, Joe Burrow, Moving Past the Steelers' Loss and more

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon, the Offensive Line, Joe Burrow, Moving on From the Steelers' Loss and more
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gives an update on Joe Mixon and other injuries, plus how he'll judge the offensive line moving forward, Joe Burrow and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Two Cornerbacks to Practice Squad, Place Akinmoladun on COVID-19 List

Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon and Cincinnati Bengals offensive line
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon, the Offensive Line, Joe Burrow, Moving Past the Steelers' Loss and more

Joe Burrow on Steelers Loss and facing Washington
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on What He Learned From Pittsburgh Loss, Washington's Defense and Why He's Optimistic Moving Forward

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) as he runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Watch: Joe Mixon Featured in Madden Next-Gen Trailer

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Raiders' Push, Winston's Chance and the Playoff-Contending Dolphins

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Takk McKinley Saga Ends Before It Begins and a Midweek Mailbag

New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) has a pick-6 against the Denver Broncos in the second half. The Jets lose to the Broncos, 37-28, at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nfl Jets Broncos
News

Three Cornerbacks the Bengals Could Sign to Bolster Secondary

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Waive Defensive End Takk McKinley

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow No Longer Co-Favorite in Three-Man Race for Offensive Rookie of the Year