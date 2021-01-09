Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face to Coach Offensive Line

NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Hire Frank Pollack to be Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator

Frank Pollack returns to the Bengals after spending two seasons with the Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hired Frank Pollack to be their next offensive line coach. 

The team didn't retain Jim Turner after two seasons with the team. 

Pollack, 53, previously served as the Bengals offensive line coach in 2018, before spending the last two seasons (’19-20) with the New York Jets.

“Frank will help us make great strides in the run game and protections,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He brings great technical skills in player development and his familiarity with some of our current offensive linemen will allow him to get to work right away. We interviewed several strong candidates to get the best outcome for our team. I am excited about the experience Frank brings to our offense.”

Pollack will also serve as the Bengals' run game coordinator, which should bode well for running back Joe Mixon, who enjoyed working with Pollack in 2018.

“I am super excited for Coach Pollack to be back,” Mixon said. “He’s proven he’s the best in the business. There are a lot of records to be broken. I’m looking forward to getting back on the field and getting to work.”

Mixon ran for 1,168 rushing yards and averaged 4.9 yards-per-attempt in 2018. Both were career-highs.

Taylor hired Turner to replace Pollack in 2018. Things didn't work out and the offensive line didn't develop the way the Bengals had hoped. 

They believe Pollack's return bodes well for the future of the Bengals' offense.

“Coach Pollack is a high energy guy and we’re excited to work with him again,” center Trey Hopkins said. “We know the kind of work he expects and the kind of results we can achieve. He demands a lot and is very clear with his instructions. He is a great coach to play for.”

