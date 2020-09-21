SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals hoping defensive reinforcements are on their way

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Shawn Williams returned to practice on Monday. The eighth-year pro hasn't played this season after injuring his calf in training camp. 

If he's able to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, then he should help out one of the NFL's worst run defenses after two weeks. 

The Bengals have allowed 370 rushing yards in two games. That's the third-most in the NFL. 

With Carson Wentz struggling, the Eagles will likely rely on their ground game. 

Cincinnati could also benefit from the return of defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels. 

Atkins hasn't played this season due to a shoulder injury. He didn't practice on Monday, but he was able to get some work in on the rehab field. 

Daniels (groin) missed Thursday's game against the Browns. The Bengals are hopeful that both guys can return on Sunday. 

"We’ll see. I think there’s a chance," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about Atkins' potential return. "You can’t make that prediction. We’re still 10 days out from a game. We’ll continue to monitor him this week and see how it goes."

Defensive end Carl Lawson wasn't shy when asked about the Bengals' inability to get to the quarterback during the first two weeks of the season. 

"We struggled to stop the run," Lawson said. "You don’t get that many attempts to just have drop-back passes to get after the quarterback. We have to fix that problem first. Obviously, we have the talent and the pass rushers to get the quarterback."

Getting Williams, Atkins and Daniels back in the mix before Sunday's matchup against the Eagles could change things.

"It would be a big help," Lawson said. "I think that's pretty obvious for everybody else, too. It's not something that can't be fixed and it will be fixed."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tee Higgins getting comfortable, says Bengals receivers have to 'go make a play'

Tee Higgins getting comfortable, says Cincinnati Bengals receivers have to 'go make a play'

James Rapien

Watch: Carl Lawson on Bengals' pass rush, stopping the run, Geno Atkins' potential return and more

Carl Lawson on Cincinnati Bengals' pass rush, stopping the run, Geno Atkins' potential return and more

James Rapien

Watch: Tee Higgins on his first two games, Joe Burrow and so much more

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on his first two games, Joe Burrow and so much more

James Rapien

Bengals ranked among NFL's worst in pressures allowed through two games

Cincinnati Bengals ranked among NFL's worst in pressures allowed through two games

James Rapien

Five Bengals Thoughts: Joe Burrow, the offensive line, A.J. Green, Auden Tate and more

Five Cincinnati Bengals thoughts entering Week 3

James Rapien

Bengals sign Alex Redmond to practice squad

Cincinnati Bengals sign Alex Redmond to practice squad

James Rapien

Podcast: Auden Tate's usage, optimism and concern after an 0-2 start

Auden Tate's usage, optimism and concern after the Cincinnati Bengals 0-2 start

James Rapien

Bengals underdogs vs Eagles, both teams looking for first win

Cincinnati Bengals underdogs vs Philadelphia Eagles, both teams looking for first win

James Rapien

Report: Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

James Rapien

NFL analyst believes Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

NFL analyst believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

James Rapien