Bengals hoping defensive reinforcements are on their way

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Shawn Williams returned to practice on Monday. The eighth-year pro hasn't played this season after injuring his calf in training camp.

If he's able to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, then he should help out one of the NFL's worst run defenses after two weeks.

The Bengals have allowed 370 rushing yards in two games. That's the third-most in the NFL.

With Carson Wentz struggling, the Eagles will likely rely on their ground game.

Cincinnati could also benefit from the return of defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels.

Atkins hasn't played this season due to a shoulder injury. He didn't practice on Monday, but he was able to get some work in on the rehab field.

Daniels (groin) missed Thursday's game against the Browns. The Bengals are hopeful that both guys can return on Sunday.

"We’ll see. I think there’s a chance," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about Atkins' potential return. "You can’t make that prediction. We’re still 10 days out from a game. We’ll continue to monitor him this week and see how it goes."

Defensive end Carl Lawson wasn't shy when asked about the Bengals' inability to get to the quarterback during the first two weeks of the season.

"We struggled to stop the run," Lawson said. "You don’t get that many attempts to just have drop-back passes to get after the quarterback. We have to fix that problem first. Obviously, we have the talent and the pass rushers to get the quarterback."

Getting Williams, Atkins and Daniels back in the mix before Sunday's matchup against the Eagles could change things.

"It would be a big help," Lawson said. "I think that's pretty obvious for everybody else, too. It's not something that can't be fixed and it will be fixed."

