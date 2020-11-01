Bengals Inactives: Michael Jordan Out, Offensive Line Missing Four Starters Against Titans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded in the trenches on Sunday against the Titans. In fact, they're going to be missing four of their five starters.

Everyone knew left tackle Jonah Williams (neck), Trey Hopkins (center) and Bobby Hart (knee) were out. Unfortunately for the Bengals, they'll also be without starting left guard Michael Jordan.

The second-year player is out with an illness. It isn't COVID-19 related according to the team.

Shaq Calhoun will start in Jordan's place. Rookie Hakeem Adeniji is taking Williams' spot at left tackle. Former first-round pick Billy Price will start in Hopkins' spot and Fred Johnson will lineup at right tackle with Hart out.

That means Alex Redmond is the only starting offensive lineman that will be available for the Bengals on Sunday.

Other Inactives

Wide receiver John Ross (illness) is out again.

"He's sick," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "His stomach bothers him. It is what it is. He's listed with [an] illness, and he's trying to work through it."

The 24-year-old has only appeared in three games this season. He has two receptions for 17 yards.

Ross asked the team for a trade.

"It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade," Ross tweeted on Friday. "Trade me if this how y’all [the Bengals] feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when you're not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that I don’t like."

Kicker Austin Seibert is also inactive.

